Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.