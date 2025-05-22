Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.25.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $426.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $356.77 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.