NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 157.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 94.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 135.3% in the first quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 26.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 594,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $123.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

