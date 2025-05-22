NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $12,633,000.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -259.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

