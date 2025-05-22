Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,325 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

