Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,357 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $693,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,641.16. This represents a 89.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

