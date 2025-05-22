Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3,861.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

