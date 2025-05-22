Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.