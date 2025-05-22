Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,658 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,592,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,301,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,781,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ALLETE by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

