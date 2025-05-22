Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $468,000 Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,813.65. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $513,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

