Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. The trade was a 11.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.76. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

