Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 761.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,763 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,043.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 773,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 736,957 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $23,142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,134,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 609,233 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

LX opened at $8.67 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

