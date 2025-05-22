Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 34,718 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 39,230 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 109,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

