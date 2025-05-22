Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $395,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.2%

Amedisys stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

