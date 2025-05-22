Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $458,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,940,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,352,000 after purchasing an additional 435,200 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $50,368,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.6%

HOG opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.