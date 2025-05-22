Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $509,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after purchasing an additional 574,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $46,630,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Westlake by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Westlake by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

NYSE WLK opened at $73.72 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

