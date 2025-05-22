Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $519,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Haemonetics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.