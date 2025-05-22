Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $520,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 310,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.44.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

