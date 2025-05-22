Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $534,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SLAB opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $152,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,360. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

