Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $544,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

