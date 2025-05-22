Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $547,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,836,000 after buying an additional 257,257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 903,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Shares of J opened at $126.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

