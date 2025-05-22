Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 1.7%

MQY stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.