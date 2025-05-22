Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 1.7%
MQY stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
