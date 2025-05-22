Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $447,000 Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after buying an additional 636,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,913,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 328,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.