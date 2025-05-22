Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CF Industries by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.