Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

