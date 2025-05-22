Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OIA opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

