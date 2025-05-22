Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.8%

NEU opened at $645.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.86. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $653.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

