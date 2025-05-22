Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

