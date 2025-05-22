Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

POWI stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

