Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after buying an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

