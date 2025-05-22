Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $289,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,518,179.37. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

