Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

