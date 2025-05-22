Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,789 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.