Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 446 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $932.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $939.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.96.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

