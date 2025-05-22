Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,380 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.