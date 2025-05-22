Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 237,538 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,538 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after buying an additional 9,984,690 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,031,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,539,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,467,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,116 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:TME opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.