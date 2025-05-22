Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 34,608 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 189.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,086.44. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

