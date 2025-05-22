Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,722 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LPLA opened at $377.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

