Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 611,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,853,000 after purchasing an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 530,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

