Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $463,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE ASH opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

