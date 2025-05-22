Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $501,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

