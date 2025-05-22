Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $534,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FCFS stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

