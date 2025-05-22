Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $536,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

