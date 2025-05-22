Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $547,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $320.07 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Get Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.