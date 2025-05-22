Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

