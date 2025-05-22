NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NWE stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

