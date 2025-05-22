Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

