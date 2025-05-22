Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $38.54 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MLTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

