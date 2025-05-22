Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,069,141 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 340.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of PROS worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PROS alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PROS by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Read Our Latest Report on PRO

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.