Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ChampionX worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

